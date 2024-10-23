Joel Randall is delighted after scoring his first goal for Posh v Blackpool. Photo David lowndes.

Peterborough United’s two-goal hero Joel Randall has described the team’s attacking quality as ‘frightening.’

The 24 year-old was at the hub of a high-quality performance as Blackpool were brushed aside 5-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday. The win lifted Posh back into the top half of the table. Malik Mothersille and Kwame Poku also scored with Blackpool defender Odeluga Offiah credited with an own goal.

Randall loved being part of a winning team as he scored his first goals since the second game of the season. He is glad to have put a recent axing from the matchday squad behind him.

"I feel like my season started two weeks ago,” Randall admitted. “There was a lot of expectation at the start of the season and there were a lot of things going which we’ve now put to bed. The focus is back on the football and I know if I take care of myself everything else will fall into place.

Joel Randall scores to make it 2-0 for Posh against Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We had a lot of fun out there tonight. The front four enjoyed it and we scored five goals so happy days. It’s a new group and we are still getting to know each other, but some connections from last season are still in place and confidence is really rising. We work hard on the way we play in training and then it’s about having the confidence and belief to take it into matches.

"And when it does come off it can be frightening. It’s a joy to watch it back. The potential is limitless and for me it was just great to be back out there with the lads.

"It was great to score again. Malik set me up for the first goal, but I’ve missed from those sort of areas in the past so I was happy to see it hit the back of the net. The second one was a dink and I do like a dink. I finish like that quite a lot in training and it was good to take it into a game.

"It helped scoring a third goal straight after they got back to 2-1. Moments often decide games. We had bad moments at Wycombe on Saturday, but we had some good attacking moments tonight. We know we are going to be good on the ball and that we will create chances if everyone is at it and hopefully we can build on this result.”

Next up for Posh is Bolton Wanderers away on Saturday. Bolton tried to sign Randall in the summer. Posh have now scored 25 League One goals this season, the most in the division.