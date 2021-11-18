Peterborough United’s trip to Nottingham Forest is all-ticket for away fans and they can be purchased now, deadline for purchases for all-ticket game at Stoke City is 3pm on Friday

Posh are currently selling tickets to three Championship away matches.

The match is all-ticket for Posh fans and the allocation of 2,000 are now on sale using the priority points scheme.

Tickets are currently on sale to those with more than 230 points. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9am tomorrow (November 19).

Posh fans will be located in the Bridgford Stand Lower Tier behind the goal in allocated seating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TICKET PRICES (W Blocks) Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 24s: £12, Under 18s: £10, Under 12s: £5

TICKET PRICES (X Blocks) Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 24s: £13, Under 18s: £11, Under 12s: £5

The Championship fixture for Posh at Stoke this Saturday (November 20) is also all-ticket for away fans. Tickets must be purchased before 3pm tomorrow.