Peterborough United’s trip to Nottingham Forest is all-ticket for away fans and they can be purchased now, deadline for purchases for all-ticket game at Stoke City is 3pm on Friday
Peterborough United are currently selling tickets for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 4.
The match is all-ticket for Posh fans and the allocation of 2,000 are now on sale using the priority points scheme.
Tickets are currently on sale to those with more than 230 points. Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from 9am tomorrow (November 19).
Posh fans will be located in the Bridgford Stand Lower Tier behind the goal in allocated seating.
TICKET PRICES (W Blocks) Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 24s: £12, Under 18s: £10, Under 12s: £5
TICKET PRICES (X Blocks) Adults: £27, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 24s: £13, Under 18s: £11, Under 12s: £5
The Championship fixture for Posh at Stoke this Saturday (November 20) is also all-ticket for away fans. Tickets must be purchased before 3pm tomorrow.
Tickets for the trip to Blackburn on Wednesday, November 24 are also on sale now from www.theposhtickets.com or in person at the Weston Homes Box Office.