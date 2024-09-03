Ephron Mason-Clark stoops to head home a goal for Posh in a 2-1 win at Orient last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have rearranged their League One fixture at Leyton Orient for Tuesday, September 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means Posh will play three away games in eight days as they are at title favourites Birmingham City on Saturday, September 28 before travelling to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, October 1.

"We were keen to accept that date as I believe this group of players will be better suited by playing regularly,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “We have two Saturday home games next up against Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers and then it gets really hectic, but we won’t mind that.”

The game at Orient should have been played this Saturday, but the Londoners were affected by international call-ups so exercised their right to postpone the match.