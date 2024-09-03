Peterborough United's trip to Leyton Orient in League One has a new date
That means Posh will play three away games in eight days as they are at title favourites Birmingham City on Saturday, September 28 before travelling to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, October 1.
"We were keen to accept that date as I believe this group of players will be better suited by playing regularly,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “We have two Saturday home games next up against Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers and then it gets really hectic, but we won’t mind that.”
The game at Orient should have been played this Saturday, but the Londoners were affected by international call-ups so exercised their right to postpone the match.