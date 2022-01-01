Peterborough United’s trip to Bournemouth on Monday is OFF, relegation rivals beaten at Blackpool.
Peterborough United’s Championship fixture at league leaders Bournemouth scheduled for Monday (January 3) has been postponed because of Covid cases in the home camp.
It’s a third game in a row Posh have seen postponed because of positive Covid tests from scheduled opponents. They also lost the home game with Reading on Boxing Day and the game at Birmingham City on Wednesday, December 29.
For the second successive year Posh have played no festive league games and their scheduled third round FA Cup tie at home to Bristol Rovers next Saturday (January 8) could also be in doubt as Rovers called off their League Two game at Orient today on the morning of the game.
Posh are next in action in the Championship at home to Coventry on January 15.
Posh are currently three points from safety. They are four points behind Hull with a game in hand after the Tigers went down 1-0 at Blackpool today.
Posh are three points behind Cardiff who are due at West Bromwich Albion tomorrow and two points behind Reading who host bottom club Derby County on Monday.