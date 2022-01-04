Peterborough United’s trip to Birmingham City has been rearranged
Peterborough United have rearranged their Championship match at Birmingham City for Tuesday, January 25 (7.45pm).
The match was postponed on December 29 because of Covid cases in the Birmingham camp.
Posh are at West Bromwich Albion on January 22 and at home to Sheffield United on January 29.
Posh had already rearranged their Championship home game with Reading for Tuesday, February 15. That match should have been played on Boxing Day.