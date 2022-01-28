Peterborough United’s top 10 TV games includes eight-goal thrillers, a Glenn Hoddle masterclass, quality hat-tricks and joy at the Theatre of Dreams
Peterborough United will be live on Sky Sports for the third time this season when hosting Sheffiield United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (January 29. 5.30pm).
Posh staged a late rally to beat Derby County 2-1 at home in August and then lost to a last-gasp goal against West Brommwich Albion at London Road later in the same month.
If Saturday is as good as these 10 TV games Sky will be very happy.
1) Posh 4, Southampton 4, League One, February, 2011.
This thriller still gets shown on Sky TV now. Posh were twice two goals behind, but Lee Tomlin rescued a point with a last-minute penalty.
2) Posh 5, Bristol Rovers 4, League Two, August 2008.
A Craig Mackail-Smith hat-trick for ‘The Entertainers’ and a Rovers goal for future Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert.
3) Posh 7, Ipswich 1, Championship, August 2011.
Ipswich even scored first, but Tomlin bagged a hat-trick for Posh.
4) Posh 3, Swindon 3, Division One, November, 1992.
A Glenn Hoddle masterclass at sweeper and sheer class from Tony Adcock of Posh.
5) Posh 2, MK Dons 0, League One play-off semi-final (second leg), May 2011.
The greatest atmosphere ever experienced at London Road as goals from Grant McCann and Craig Mackail-Smith overturned a 3-2 first leg deficit.
6) Posh 3, Huddersfield 0, League One play-off final (at Old Trafford), May 2011.
An emotional day all round as Darren Ferguson triumphed at his father’s stadium, a match won by three late goals in seven minutes from Tommy Rowe, Mackail-Smith and McCann.
7) Posh 2, Newcastle 4, FA Cup, Fourth Round, January 2002.
Great game, Dave Farrell singing his own name and a man-of-the-match award for Posh boss Barry Fry.
8) Leicester 0, Posh 2, Division One, October 1992.
A debut goal for Tony Philliskirk to soften the blow of losing Ken Charlery to Watford.
9) Posh 1, West Brom 1, FA Cup fourth round replay, West Brom won on penalties.
Posh played well for the last time under Graham Westley, very well actually before losing in a penalty shootout to a Premier League team.
10) Posh 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0, Championship April, 2013.
A must-win game against relegation rivals on the penultimate Saturday of the season, won by a late McCann free-kick. Thankfully the next match wasn’t on TV.