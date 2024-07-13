Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United will send striker Pemi Aderoju out on loan to avoid the regret they experienced with a current first-team regular.

Aderoju and the rest of the Posh first-team squad will return from the training camp in Spain on Saturday with the teenager set to build on a promising start to his professional career at a different club.

Posh signed the striker from Biggleswade last season and his impressive form at under 21 level led to two substitute appearances for the first-team.

"Pemi looks like the ‘Terminator,’ Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said. “I wouldn’t want to be a centre-half going up against him next season. We will probably send him on loan, something we should have done with Ricky-Jade Jones, to develop him further.

Pemi Aderoju coming on as a sub for the Posh first-team. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"There are others waiting in the wings in the first-team squad including two top young full-backs Harley Mills and James Dornelly. Harley has been winning all the runs in training, and the manager also loves Donay O’Brien-Brady.”

Aderoju could turn out to be a physical striker in the mould of former Posh man, and current England star, Ivan Toney, a player MacAnthony expects to be sold this summer leading to a financial windfall for his old club.

MacAnthony also believes a former Posh strike partner of Toney should move on this summer.

"Leeds United should buy Sammie,” MacAnthony said. “They are selling players, but I still expect they will be favourites to go up to the Championship and Sammie would help them. I’m pleased for Sammie. I spent a million on him when no-one else would have done and I’m glad i stopped him leaving us to go out on loan to Oxford one season. He was better off staying with us and he made the most of it.

Former Posh star Sammie Szmodics. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"It’s obvious Ivan Toney would transform a top team overnight.”

Posh signed Szmodics from Bristol City in August 2020 after a successful loan spell at London Road the season before. They doubled their money on the 28 year-old when selling him to Blackburn for a reported £2 million last summer and he went on to win the Golden Boot in the Championship.