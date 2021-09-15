Peterborough United’s stand-in skipper insists the players will work as hard as they can to turn the club’s Championship form around

Frankie Kent of Peterborough United in action against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh suffered a fourth straight Championship loss and a fourth out of four in away matches when slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Reading last night (September 14).

It was another disappointing 90 minutes for Posh who could slip to the bottom of the table if Nottingham Forest beat Middlesbrough at the City ground tonight (Wednesday).

Posh were on top at Reading when the home side managed to score twice in three second-half minutes to effectively seal victory.

Kent said: “It is a horrible feeling to have lost again. We did okay in the first half and I felt we were on top until they scored, but we have to find a way to stop conceding a second goal so soon after the first because it gives you a mountain to climb.

“It is not for the want of trying. The effort was there, but things need to change and we are going to try our hardest to make sure that change happens. We are not getting the rub of the green away from home, but we can’t use that as an excuse, we have to put it right.

“We can take some positives out of the game, but we have lost it 3-1 and ultimately that is not good enough. We have shipped three goals and everyone is bitterly disappointed. However, we can’t keep our heads down for too long, we have another game on Saturday.”