Peterborough United's Saturday fixture is postponed, other Posh games could follow
Peterborough United’s League One fixture with Forest Green Rovers scheduled for Saturday at the Weston Homes Stadium has been postponed following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
An EFL statement read: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the national sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.
“Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.
“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”
There is a possibility Posh’s scheduled home game with Fleetwood will also be postponed as well as the fixture at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, September 17.
No matches will be played on the day of the Queen’s funeral. No date for the funeral has yet been announced.