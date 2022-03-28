Ronnie Edwards in action for England Under 19s.

Edwards has played 90 minutes in both of England’s first two Elite Group 3 matches in this window, a 3-1 win over Ireland on Wednesday (March 23) and a 4-0 win over Armenia on Saturday (March 26).

This has left Ian Foster’s men sitting level on six points with Portugal at the top of the group. Courtesy of one less goal scored, England sit in second and must now beat Portugal to claim top spot and the only available place in the finals that start in July in Slovakia.

Playing 90 minutes in three matches in one window would be unusual and a first for Edwards but he is clearly a man that Foster trusts and could well start in the crucial Portugal match in Chesterfield before returning for Posh’s match against Middlesbrough on Saturday (April 2).

Oliver Norburn’s Grenada drew 0-0 in a friendly away in Gibraltar on Wednesday (March 23). Norburn was not in the squad as part of an arrangement to manage his workload. He is expected to feature in tonight’s friendly in Andorra (March 28).