Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards and Oliver Norburn receive international call ups
Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards and Oliver Norburn have received international call ups.
Edwards will once again link up with the England under 19 squad.
The 18-year-old has featured in 26 Championship matches for Posh this season and will now link up with Ian Foster’s side to play UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualification matches against Ireland (March 23), Armenia (March 26) and Portugal (March 29).
The matches will take place in Walsall, Rotherham and Chesterfield respectively.
If after the three games England top the group they will advance to the finals in Slovakia in July.
Meanwhile, midfielder Oliver Norburn will represent Grenada in the Caribbean island’s friendly matches against Gibraltar (March 23) and Andorra (March 28). Grenada will be away in both matches.
Norburn qualifies through his grandfather and has previously appeared three times for the Spice Boys.
Jeando Fuchs completes the set for Posh as he has been called up to the Cameroon squad to face Algeria in their World Cup play-off tie.
The winner after two legs will qualify for the World Cup finals.
The matches takes place on March 25 in Cameroon and on March 29 in Algeria.