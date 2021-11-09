Peterborough United’s reunion with Bursik at Stoke made all-ticket for travelling fans
Posh’s Championship fixture with Stoke next Saturday (November 20), which will see them reunited with Josef Bursik has been made all ticket for travelling fans.
Posh will travel to the bet365 Stadium after the international break looking to heed the words of chirman Darragh MacAnthony, who called for his side to shake off their “imposter syndrome,” and pick up only their second away points of the season.
Tickets are now on general sale and priced at £25 for adults, £19 for over 65s, £15 for under 18s and £12 for under 11s.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com and in person at the Weston Homes Box Office, which is open from 9am until 5pm.
Stole sit in fifth and have picked up 17 points from eight home matches, including a 1-0 win against West Brom last month.