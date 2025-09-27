Peterborough United's remaining shortcomings were ruthlessly exposed by high-flying Lincoln City

Alex Bass in action for Posh against Lincoln. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United’s resurgence turned out to be a brief one as they were overpowered and eventually humbled by a ruthlessly efficient Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Two wins in a row had given Posh hope of a rapid escape from the relegation zone, but shortcomings clearly still exist and they were cruelly exposed by a team challenging strongly at the other end of the table.

The goals Posh conceded were appalling – goalkeeper Alex Bass had an afternoon to forget – and JJ Morgan missed great chances to score after each of the first two Lincoln goals, but the result, and scoreline, were just given the dominance of the visitors in physical battles and the picking up of loose balls. They are an experienced team who have been schooled to play in a particular way and they do it very well. It’s not easy on the eye, but while it’s getting results few in their camp will care.

In contrast Posh looked lightweight in all areas and the longer the game went on the worse they get, not helped by substitutions that backfired terribly.

Archie Collins in action for Posh v Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh were predictably unchanged for the 3rd game in a row. Abraham Odoh returned to the substitutes’ bench after injury in place of Cian Hayes who is presumed to be injured.

Lincoln made a half a dozen changes to the side beaten by Chelsea in a Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday, but still fielded an experienced line-up. ‘The Imps’ started the day 3rd in League One.

The visitors have reached those heights without bothering too much with possession stats. They did boss the ball for the first 15 minutes, but once in front courtesy of a 30 yard free kick from Adam Reach they sat back and launched the ball long. Bass got a hand on the set-piece strike, but could only palm the ball into the top corner.

Posh were patient, but were too easily knocked off the ball and didn’t pass the ball with enough tempo or accuracy to generate sustained pressure, a tough task anyway when surrounded by so many defenders.

Posh broke through once on 25 minutes and JJ Morgan really should have extended his impressive scoring streak when Matty Garbett prodded the ball through to him. Morgan beat Lincoln ‘keeper George Wickens, but his shot struck a post and rebounded to safety.

Archie Collins headed a decent Jacob Mendy cross wide and Brandon Khela shot over after bursting into the penalty area, but otherwise nothing of note happened, which suited the visitors perfectly.

There was a long delay for a head injury to Lincoln defender Adam Jackson and Posh conceded a second goal on the hour mark when a deep left wing cross reached Tanday Darikwa at the far post and he drilled home off the post.

Morgan’s failure to convert a fine Tom O’Connor cross 2 minutes later was the closest Posh came to scoring. Goalkeeper George Wickens made no saves in the entire game.

Indeed the visitors always looked more likely to claim a third goal and it arrived in comedy fashion 3 minutes from time when a long throw from Tom Hamer was missed by Bass and his defenders enabling substitute Justin Obikwu to nod into an empty net.

Bass then reacted well as a clearance from George Nevett struck Obikwu and careered towards the net. That would have just added embarrassment to what was already a chastening afternoon.

Posh: Alex Bass, Jacob Mendy, Tom O’Connor, George Nevett, Tom Lees (sub Ben Woods, 65 mins), Jacob Mendy (sub Klaidi Lolos, 85 mins), Peter Kioso, Archie Collins (sub David Okagbue, 71 mins), Brandon Khela (sub Abraham Odoh, 65 mins), Matt Garbett, Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Gustav Lindgren, 71 mins), Harry Leonard.

Unused subs: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston.

Lincoln: George Wickens, Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Reach, Sonny Bradley, Adam Jackson (sub Tom Hamer, 55 mins), Tom Bayliss (sub Reeco Hackett, 80 mins), James Collins (sub Ivan Varfolomielev, 80 mins), Conor McGrandles, Rob Street, Ben House (sub Justin Obikwu, 72 mins), Freddie Draper (sub Ryley Towler, 55 mins).

Unused subs: Zach Jeacock, Frankie Okoronkwo,

GOALS: Posh –

Lincoln – Reach (15 mins), Darikwa (60 mins), Obikwu (87 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Ferguson (manager, dissent).

Lincoln – McGrandles (delaying the re-start), Darikwa (delaying the re-start)

REFEREE: Thomas Parsons 6.

Attendance: 9,943 (1,817 Lincoln).