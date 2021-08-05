Peterborough United's £115m fantasy football squad value compared to Derby County & Reading

Like FPL, Gaffr allows fans, with an in-game virtual budget of £100m, to craft their own dream Championship XI, who will pick up points for clean sheets, goals and assists throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

We've taken a look at the value of each club's players, and worked out their overall team value, and this is how Peterborough's team worth stands up alongside the rest of the division.

It goes without saying, these are in-game values, rather than estimations of the players' market values, and offer little in the way of insight into how much the players are actually worth.

However, it does give a decent indication of perceived squad strength heading into the new season:

1. 1st - Sheffield United Overall squad value: £181m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £6.5m. Most valuable player: Oli McBurnie (£9.5m) Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

2. 2nd - Fulham Overall squad value: £179.5m. Number of players: 28. Average player value: £6.4m. Most valuable player: Aleksandar Mitrovic (£11m) Photo: FRANK AUGSTEIN

3. 3rd - QPR Overall squad value: £160m. Number of players: 31. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Charlie Austin (£9m) Photo: Gareth Copley

4. 4th - Birmingham City Overall squad value: £156m. Number of players: 30. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Chuks Aneke (£7m) Photo: Jacques Feeney