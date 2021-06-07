Peterborough United’s pre-season trip to Portugal could be in jeopardy, but another friendly confirmed

Portugal

Portugal was remove dfrom the UK Government’s ‘green list’ and given and amber status at the end of last week. Latest Government advice suggests travel to Portugal shouldn’t take place and an isolation period of 10 days must be undertkane upon return.

There is a chance professional football clubs could be exempt, but if it does go ahead the planned friendly with Premier League Newcastle United would probably be called off.

Posh are due to fly to Portugal on July 11.

Posh have added a friendly at National League King’s Lynn to their pre-season schedule. That will take place on Tuesday, August 3, four days before the start of the Championship season.