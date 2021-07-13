Peterborough United’s pre-season preparations suffer another blow as Gills game called off, Oxford matches to be played behind closed doors

Gillingham manager Steve Evans. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

Gillingham’s small squad has been struck by a Covid outbreak which had already caused the postponement of their friendlies at Dartford tonight (July 13) and at home to Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

Posh were due to play two 75-minute matches at the Priestfield Stadim as they stepped up fitness levels ahead of the return to Championship football on August 7.

Posh had also planned to get away this week to Portugal or Wales, but the coronavirus also put paid to that. Stamford AFC stepped in to host Posh this evening (7pm kick off).

Posh are at League One side Oxford United for two 90-minute friendlies on Tuesday, July 27. Those games will take place simultaneously at Oxford’s training ground behind closed doors.