Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.
Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh v Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players will take some lifting after a fourth damaging defeat in a row

Peterborough United’s players looked exhausted and lacking in confidence by the end of their 2-1 League One defeat at home to Blackpool on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 17:52 GMT

Posh, who were able to pick a full strength side, had been the better team in the first half, but faded in the second-half after conceding a penalty.

It’s now four defeats in a row for Posh who remain fifth.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

A goalkeeper that was supposed to give order and calm to the defence made two poor decisions to dash off his line. He got away with it in the first half, but he conceded a very avoidable penalty to get Blackpool back in the game. His passing was solid and beaten by a big deflection in the last minute - 5.5.

1. JED STEER

JED STEER

A goalkeeper that was supposed to give order and calm to the defence made two poor decisions to dash off his line. He got away with it in the first half, but he conceded a very avoidable penalty to get Blackpool back in the game. His passing was solid and beaten by a big deflection in the last minute - 5.5.

A couple of moments of attacking promise in the second-half, but he is starting to look like a fish out of water at right-back, both defensively and offensively - 5.

2. JADEL KATONGO

JADEL KATONGO

A couple of moments of attacking promise in the second-half, but he is starting to look like a fish out of water at right-back, both defensively and offensively - 5.

Another goal assist to the collection as a fine cross enabled Hector Kyprianou to nod Posh in front. He was busy up and down the left flank, but couldn't find another killer pass - 6.5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

HARRISON BURROWS

Another goal assist to the collection as a fine cross enabled Hector Kyprianou to nod Posh in front. He was busy up and down the left flank, but couldn't find another killer pass - 6.5.

It was a tough afternoon for the Posh back four against a lively set of forwards and the centre-back never looked particularly happy. His passing wasn't great and he looked leggy well before his last-gasp substitution - 5.5.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

JOSH KNIGHT

It was a tough afternoon for the Posh back four against a lively set of forwards and the centre-back never looked particularly happy. His passing wasn't great and he looked leggy well before his last-gasp substitution - 5.5.

