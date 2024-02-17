Posh, who were able to pick a full strength side, had been the better team in the first half, but faded in the second-half after conceding a penalty.
It’s now four defeats in a row for Posh who remain fifth.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
A goalkeeper that was supposed to give order and calm to the defence made two poor decisions to dash off his line. He got away with it in the first half, but he conceded a very avoidable penalty to get Blackpool back in the game. His passing was solid and beaten by a big deflection in the last minute - 5.5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
A couple of moments of attacking promise in the second-half, but he is starting to look like a fish out of water at right-back, both defensively and offensively - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Another goal assist to the collection as a fine cross enabled Hector Kyprianou to nod Posh in front. He was busy up and down the left flank, but couldn't find another killer pass - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
It was a tough afternoon for the Posh back four against a lively set of forwards and the centre-back never looked particularly happy. His passing wasn't great and he looked leggy well before his last-gasp substitution - 5.5. Photo: Joe Dent