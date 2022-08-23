News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Kwame Poku looked rusty on his first Posh start of the season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's players were generally poor as they bowed out of the EFL Cup to lower-level opposition

Peterborough United’s players delivered a poor display as they bowed out of the Carabao Cup with a whimper at League Two Stevenage.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:29 pm

Posh made nine changes to their starting line-up, but some star men were on the pitch when Stevenage sealed a deserved victory with a 92nd minute strike.

The individual player and manager ratings will naturally reflect the overall performance.

RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

1. WILL BLACKMORE

The goalkeeper did well on his first start with a couple of fine stops. Beaten by a close-range drive with the ball travelling through a defender's legs before entering the net 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. CHARLIE O'CONNELL

The youngster played in the middle of the back three and was solid enough defensively and on the ball. Overhit a couple of free kicks which was disappointing, but he was okay overall 6.5

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. JOSH KNIGHT

Played on the right of the back three and apart from a couple of rash tackles defended solidly. Charged forward impressively a couple of times late on and helped create the best opportunity of the match for Posh 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

Didn't always looke secure on the deck, but he won a lot of key headers from the many corners won by the home side 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
League Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 6