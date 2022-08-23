Peterborough United's players were generally poor as they bowed out of the EFL Cup to lower-level opposition
Peterborough United’s players delivered a poor display as they bowed out of the Carabao Cup with a whimper at League Two Stevenage.
By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:29 pm
Posh made nine changes to their starting line-up, but some star men were on the pitch when Stevenage sealed a deserved victory with a 92nd minute strike.
The individual player and manager ratings will naturally reflect the overall performance.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
