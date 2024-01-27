News you can trust since 1948
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action against Lincoln City.
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United in action against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players were below their usual levels in drab 0-0 draw at Lincoln City

Peterborough United’s players were generally well below their best in Saturday’s 0-0 League One draw at Lincoln City.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 17:56 GMT

A mark of 5/10 has been rare this season, but there were several poor individual displays at Sincil Bank.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

The goalkeeper justified his selection with a terrific second half save. Comes off his line effectively as well to relieve pressure - 7.

1. JED STEER

The goalkeeper justified his selection with a terrific second half save. Comes off his line effectively as well to relieve pressure - 7.

He is still learning the right-back role, but he struggled to link up with Ajiboye down that flank. Played as a centre-back in the final stages and he was turned too easily at one point - 6.

2. JADEL KATONGO

He is still learning the right-back role, but he struggled to link up with Ajiboye down that flank. Played as a centre-back in the final stages and he was turned too easily at one point - 6.

Always available for a pass, but held on to the ball too long on occasions. Forced a decent save from the goalkeeper in the second half. Made a few successful tackles 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Always available for a pass, but held on to the ball too long on occasions. Forced a decent save from the goalkeeper in the second half. Made a few successful tackles 6.

A poor passing day. One great block didn't make up for that, - 5.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A poor passing day. One great block didn't make up for that, - 5.

