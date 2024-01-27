Peterborough United's players were below their usual levels in drab 0-0 draw at Lincoln City
Peterborough United’s players were generally well below their best in Saturday’s 0-0 League One draw at Lincoln City.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 17:56 GMT
A mark of 5/10 has been rare this season, but there were several poor individual displays at Sincil Bank.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
