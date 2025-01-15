Peterborough United's players were back to their attacking best in Vertu Trophy victory

Posh saw off Walsall 4-2 in the Round of 16 to move forward to the quarter-final. There were some strong performances from the forwards and some typical up and down ones from the backline.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
How to even go about marking him? Some sublime saves, particularly in the second half which prevented a nervy ending but almost gifted Walsall a route back in on the stroke of half time with a terrible pass and gifted a goal with the final kick with another dozy error. Posh won in the end so maybe you have to credit his saves and go with a higher mark. 7. Photo: s
2. HARLEY MILLS
Put his body on the line when required, passed the ball well and looked to get forward. 7. Photo: s
3. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Another solid shift at the back to build on recent performances and got in the right position to win Posh the penalty for the second goal. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. OSCAR WALLIN
Looked the less comfortable of the centre-backs and was often caught out of position or beaten too easily. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
