Peterborough United's players were back to their attacking best in Vertu Trophy victory

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Jan 2025, 23:47 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 00:24 BST
After a couple of matches of ‘playing with the handbrake on’ Peterborough United’s players were back in free-flowing form going forward in the Vertu Trophy.

Posh saw off Walsall 4-2 in the Round of 16 to move forward to the quarter-final. There were some strong performances from the forwards and some typical up and down ones from the backline.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.

How to even go about marking him? Some sublime saves, particularly in the second half which prevented a nervy ending but almost gifted Walsall a route back in on the stroke of half time with a terrible pass and gifted a goal with the final kick with another dozy error. Posh won in the end so maybe you have to credit his saves and go with a higher mark. 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

How to even go about marking him? Some sublime saves, particularly in the second half which prevented a nervy ending but almost gifted Walsall a route back in on the stroke of half time with a terrible pass and gifted a goal with the final kick with another dozy error. Posh won in the end so maybe you have to credit his saves and go with a higher mark. 7.

Put his body on the line when required, passed the ball well and looked to get forward. 7.

2. HARLEY MILLS

Put his body on the line when required, passed the ball well and looked to get forward. 7.

Another solid shift at the back to build on recent performances and got in the right position to win Posh the penalty for the second goal. 7.

3. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Another solid shift at the back to build on recent performances and got in the right position to win Posh the penalty for the second goal. 7.

Looked the less comfortable of the centre-backs and was often caught out of position or beaten too easily. 6.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

Looked the less comfortable of the centre-backs and was often caught out of position or beaten too easily. 6.

