Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United battles with Antony Evans of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's players showed their weak underbelly on the road at Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United’s players put on yet another poor performance on the road at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday (November 19).

By Ben Jones
5 minutes ago

Posh never looked like scoring in the 1-0 defeat and probably looked at their best when they went down to ten men.

It was an abject display though that must have manager Grant McCann worried about his side’s away form even more.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Didn't look his usual self. Spilt a couple of shots and looked shaky when passing the ball out from the back. 5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. DAN BUTLER

Run ragged by Scott Sinclair, didn't get a hold of his man all day and he was the one who was allowed to pop up and score the winner. 5.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

It was a tough day for Edwards. He was bullied by both Josh Coburn- who is his age- and Aaron Collins. I have sympathy for the red card as he appeared to get plenty of the ball but it just capped off a poor day for the young defender. 4.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. FRANKIE KENT

Fared slightly better then Edwards but was still part of a defence that never got to grips with the forward line of Bristol Rovers. 5.

Photo: David Lowndes

