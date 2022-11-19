Peterborough United’s players put on yet another poor performance on the road at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday (November 19).
Posh never looked like scoring in the 1-0 defeat and probably looked at their best when they went down to ten men.
It was an abject display though that must have manager Grant McCann worried about his side’s away form even more.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Didn't look his usual self. Spilt a couple of shots and looked shaky when passing the ball out from the back. 5.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. DAN BUTLER
Run ragged by Scott Sinclair, didn't get a hold of his man all day and he was the one who was allowed to pop up and score the winner. 5.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
It was a tough day for Edwards. He was bullied by both Josh Coburn- who is his age- and Aaron Collins. I have sympathy for the red card as he appeared to get plenty of the ball but it just capped off a poor day for the young defender. 4.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Fared slightly better then Edwards but was still part of a defence that never got to grips with the forward line of Bristol Rovers. 5.
Photo: David Lowndes