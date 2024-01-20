Peterborough United’s players battled their way to victory against a rough, tough Shrewsbury Town team at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh were behind at the break, but recovered to win 2-1 with goals from Joel Randall and Josh Knight.
As usual, they could have scored more goals.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Made a key low save in the first-half and was very composed after the break with the ball at his feet and with his handling. Caught the one corner Shrewsbury won in the second-half. Methinks he is now the first-choice goalkeeper - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
It's not the teenager's fault he doesn't have Kioso's pace or natural attacking instincts from the right-back position, but he plays well to his limitations and there's nothing wrong with that. Outstanding cross for the Posh equaliser - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
He's had many better days in possession and defensively, but he never hides and he delivered the excellent set-piece that led to the winning goal - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
He deserved his winning goal - a tidy header from a corner - for his defensive strength and his marauding runs forward. He is always trying to be positive - 8. Photo: Joe Dent