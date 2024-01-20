News you can trust since 1948
Josh Knight celebrates his winning goal for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.Josh Knight celebrates his winning goal for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United's players showed their battling qualities to claim another League One win

Peterborough United’s players battled their way to victory against a rough, tough Shrewsbury Town team at the Weston Homes Stadium.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 18:37 GMT

Posh were behind at the break, but recovered to win 2-1 with goals from Joel Randall and Josh Knight.

As usual, they could have scored more goals.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Made a key low save in the first-half and was very composed after the break with the ball at his feet and with his handling. Caught the one corner Shrewsbury won in the second-half. Methinks he is now the first-choice goalkeeper - 7.5.

1. JED STEER

It's not the teenager's fault he doesn't have Kioso's pace or natural attacking instincts from the right-back position, but he plays well to his limitations and there's nothing wrong with that. Outstanding cross for the Posh equaliser - 7.

2. JADEL KATONGO

He's had many better days in possession and defensively, but he never hides and he delivered the excellent set-piece that led to the winning goal - 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

He deserved his winning goal - a tidy header from a corner - for his defensive strength and his marauding runs forward. He is always trying to be positive - 8.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

