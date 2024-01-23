News you can trust since 1948
Malik Mothersille in action for Posh against Crawley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players showed enough to battle past League Two opposition in the EFL Trophy

Peterborough United’s players showed enough to get past Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy last 16 but were made to work for it.
By Ben Jones
Some more clinical finishing would have given Posh an easier night but they did manage to come from 1-0 down to secure a 2-1 victory against the League Two side and set up a quarter-final home tie against Wimbledon.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

As composed as ever and did well to keep Posh out of danger after a couple of early hospital passes from his defenders. Made an important save with a minute left on the clock when Josh Knight had misjudged the pace of a ball he was trying to see out. 7.

As composed as ever and did well to keep Posh out of danger after a couple of early hospital passes from his defenders. Made an important save with a minute left on the clock when Josh Knight had misjudged the pace of a ball he was trying to see out. 7.

Never looked comfortable in the right back position. Struggled defensively and looked too casual when he had the ball at his feet. 5.

Never looked comfortable in the right back position. Struggled defensively and looked too casual when he had the ball at his feet. 5.

An assured figure for the most part in the Posh backline. Commanded the box well in the second half when Posh were under pressure. 8

An assured figure for the most part in the Posh backline. Commanded the box well in the second half when Posh were under pressure. 8

Perhaps unsurprisingly Posh's defence looked nowhere near as settled with Crichlow partnering Knight rather than Ronnie Edwards. Guilty of losing his men on a couple of occasions and of them loose passes. 6.

Perhaps unsurprisingly Posh's defence looked nowhere near as settled with Crichlow partnering Knight rather than Ronnie Edwards. Guilty of losing his men on a couple of occasions and of them loose passes. 6.

