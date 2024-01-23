Peterborough United's players showed enough to battle past League Two opposition in the EFL Trophy
Peterborough United’s players showed enough to get past Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy last 16 but were made to work for it.
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 22:26 GMT
Some more clinical finishing would have given Posh an easier night but they did manage to come from 1-0 down to secure a 2-1 victory against the League Two side and set up a quarter-final home tie against Wimbledon.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
