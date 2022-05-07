Peterborough United's players saved their best until last with a superb final-game performance

Posh routed Blackpool 5-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium as they turned on the style to send their fans home happy at the end of a disappointing season.
There were some outstanding individual displays.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. DAI CORNELL
Dealing with crosses was his most difficult task of the afternoon as Blackpool misfired in front of goal. Handled the ball efficiently when he was called into action and cleared his lines well 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
A right-back in this game and crunched into some big tackles early on which came as a bit of a surprise. Cautioned, but kept on making challenges. His crossing was poor despite taking up some good positions, but a performance full of commitment 7.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. JOSH KNIGHT
Rock solid from a centre-back who has enjoyed a strong second half of the season 7.
Photo: David Lowndes
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
A poised and polished display at centre-back. Hopefully not his last game for the club, but needs might make it so 7.
Photo: Joe Dent