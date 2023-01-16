Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United celebrates his opening goal with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh delivered perhaps their strongest away performance of the season as they beat Port Vale 2-0 on Monday to move back up to seventh and within two points of the play-offs.

Posh began the night level on points with their hosts but came out on top thanks to two second half goals from Ephron Mason-Clark to give Darren Ferguson a win on his return to the Posh dugout.

Ferguson’s side were steady in the first before demonstrating their attacking quality in the second.

Darren Ferguson made a winning return to the Posh dugout. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “It was a very good and important result. There were a lot of really good things I enjoyed watching; the grit, determination, clean sheet and two good goals.

“Our shape was good, we didn’t let them through us ad we made it difficult for them apart from that difficult start. We were too rushed in the first ten minutes then we got control of the game as we thought we could.

"The passing was good. The two central midfielders controlled the game, which is what we wanted.

“Credit to the players, to come here tonight, with confidence low, against a team in good form, it’s a very good result.

"It’s a pleasing night but we now need to build on that. I think there’s enough in the squad to get results, they just have to believe that and tonight will help.”

Ferguson made four changes from Grant McCann’s final line-up against Wycombe. He restored Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler and Ephron Mason-Clark to the side as well as handing Will Norris a debut after he signed on loan from Burnley.

He sent out his side in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joe Ward pushed up to play on the wing, on the opposite side to Mason-Cark.

There was a surprising omission for Jeando Fuchs, however, which Ferguson explained was purely down to selection.

He added: “It was a tough one (to leave Fuchs out of the squad). I just felt that Ben Thompson can play in two or three different positions, Harrison can play two or three positions in that formation and Ricky can do it as well. That’s what swung it for them over Jeando. I think when I explained it like that to the players they understood.

“We know Joe’s quality on and off the ball and his assist was quality for the second goal. Bringing Nathan back in gives us that experience and calmness. I knew it would be hard for him on the big pitch but he did well and managed the game well.”

"Credit to the fans too, it was a big ask. I thought they were great tonight to make that trip in the freezing cold when the game was on the box, they were great.”

Posh are next in action at home to Charlton on Saturday (January 21) as Ferguson makes his return to London Road. Victory could take Posh back into the play-off places, depending on other results.