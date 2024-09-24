Malik Mothersille celebrates scoring his goal. Photo: Joe Dent.Malik Mothersille celebrates scoring his goal. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United's players managed to take a point on the road despite being far from their best

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Sep 2024, 17:59 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 22:54 BST
Peterborough United’s players were second best for large parts of their 2-2 League One draw against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night (September 24).

The defence and midfield really struggled in the face of an intense Leyton Orient press.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

It's hard to not feel sorry for him given the amount of hospital passes he received from the defenders in front of him. He even took a nasty blow after a poor Fernandez pass. A few nerve-jangling moments but did fine when needed. 6.

1. JED STEER

Does not react quickly enough to situations and put his team in trouble with a number of poor clearances and wayward passes. 5.

2. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Was also guilty of a number of poor balls across his own box to put his side into trouble and struggled in the air. There was panic almost every time the ball came into the Posh box. 5.

3. JADEL KATONGO

Really looked uncomfortable on the left side of a back three and was an easy target to be closed down due to having to shift the ball onto his stronger foot. Taken off at half time.4.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

