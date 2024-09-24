The defence and midfield really struggled in the face of an intense Leyton Orient press.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. JED STEER
It's hard to not feel sorry for him given the amount of hospital passes he received from the defenders in front of him. He even took a nasty blow after a poor Fernandez pass. A few nerve-jangling moments but did fine when needed. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Does not react quickly enough to situations and put his team in trouble with a number of poor clearances and wayward passes. 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JADEL KATONGO
Was also guilty of a number of poor balls across his own box to put his side into trouble and struggled in the air. There was panic almost every time the ball came into the Posh box. 5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. OSCAR WALLIN
Really looked uncomfortable on the left side of a back three and was an easy target to be closed down due to having to shift the ball onto his stronger foot. Taken off at half time.4. Photo: Joe Dent
