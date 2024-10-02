Peterborough United's players made mistakes at both ends of the pitch in defeat to Wigan Athletic

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 01:44 BST
Peterborough United’s players gifted victory to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night (October 1) with poor play in both boxes.

Posh started poorly but created chances to get themselves back into the game, yet failed to take them.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

Malik Mothersille in action against Wigan Athletic.

1. Wigan vs Posh player ratings

Malik Mothersille in action against Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent

Conceded three times but there was little he could do against a couple of close range efforts and a horrible deflection. He was commanding and claimed set pieces when required. 6.

2. JED STEER

Conceded three times but there was little he could do against a couple of close range efforts and a horrible deflection. He was commanding and claimed set pieces when required. 6. Photo: Joe Dent

Moved over to left back to cover for Jack Sparkes but suffered another poor night in a worrying run of form. Did not comfortable on the opposite side throughout. 4.

3. SAM CURTIS

Moved over to left back to cover for Jack Sparkes but suffered another poor night in a worrying run of form. Did not comfortable on the opposite side throughout. 4. Photo: Joe Dent

Brought in for his first Football League start. He was very tidy with the ball at his feet and moved it well. The comparisons with Ronnie Edwards are obvious but defending is his job first and foremost. Needed to be better, instead of switching off, for the second goal. 5.

4. GEORGE NEVETT

Brought in for his first Football League start. He was very tidy with the ball at his feet and moved it well. The comparisons with Ronnie Edwards are obvious but defending is his job first and foremost. Needed to be better, instead of switching off, for the second goal. 5. Photo: Joe Dent

