Posh started poorly but created chances to get themselves back into the game, yet failed to take them.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. Wigan vs Posh player ratings
Malik Mothersille in action against Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JED STEER
Conceded three times but there was little he could do against a couple of close range efforts and a horrible deflection. He was commanding and claimed set pieces when required. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. SAM CURTIS
Moved over to left back to cover for Jack Sparkes but suffered another poor night in a worrying run of form. Did not comfortable on the opposite side throughout. 4. Photo: Joe Dent
4. GEORGE NEVETT
Brought in for his first Football League start. He was very tidy with the ball at his feet and moved it well. The comparisons with Ronnie Edwards are obvious but defending is his job first and foremost. Needed to be better, instead of switching off, for the second goal. 5. Photo: Joe Dent
