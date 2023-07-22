Peterborough United's players looked strong in the first half at Colchester but weak in the second
It was a tale of two halves for Peterborough United’s players as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Colchester on Saturday.
By Ben Jones
Posh led 1-0 at the break thanks to Jonson Clarke-Harris but lost their way in the second and let the hosts back in with a penalty after a goalkeeping mistake and a bit of dozy defending.
Mostly, one eleven played for around 55 minutes until Darren Ferguson withdrew them early in favour of a second originally scheduled to play the final 30.
Nicholas Bilokapic and Peter Kioso appeared in Posh colours for the first time.
The players are listed below in the order of the side that began the game followed by the one that ended it.
