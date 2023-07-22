News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Peterborough United's players looked strong in the first half at Colchester but weak in the second

It was a tale of two halves for Peterborough United’s players as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Colchester on Saturday.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 20:10 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 20:18 BST

Posh led 1-0 at the break thanks to Jonson Clarke-Harris but lost their way in the second and let the hosts back in with a penalty after a goalkeeping mistake and a bit of dozy defending.

Mostly, one eleven played for around 55 minutes until Darren Ferguson withdrew them early in favour of a second originally scheduled to play the final 30.

Nicholas Bilokapic and Peter Kioso appeared in Posh colours for the first time.

The players are listed below in the order of the side that began the game followed by the one that ended it.

Will Blackmore's error proved to be the main talking point of the game.

1. Peterborough United player ratings vs Colchester

Will Blackmore's error proved to be the main talking point of the game. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Little to do but dealt with a few balls into the box well. Highlight was a skilful turn under pressure to show what he can do with his feet 6.5.

2. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Little to do but dealt with a few balls into the box well. Highlight was a skilful turn under pressure to show what he can do with his feet 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Only played 30 minutes as part of a planned change, didn't shy away from any physical battles. 6.

3. JAMES DORNELLY

Only played 30 minutes as part of a planned change, didn't shy away from any physical battles. 6. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Lacked sharpness, first touch looked off and often got caught out of position too far upfield. 5

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Lacked sharpness, first touch looked off and often got caught out of position too far upfield. 5 Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Jonson Clarke-HarrisPeter KiosoDarren Ferguson