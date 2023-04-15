News you can trust since 1948
Harrison Burrows in action for Posh at Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players let their standards slip as they crashed to a damaging defeat at Cambridge United

Peterborough United’s players suffered a big dip in form as they crashed to a 2-0 League One defeat at local rivals Cambridge United.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

Posh were deservedly beaten 2-0 in a game between two teams in pretty decent form.

Posh were now left requiring favours from other teams later on Saturday afternoon to stay in the League One play-off places.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

The former Cambridge United goalkeeper was rooted to his line as a corner was converted from close range. Not a lot of direct action to deal with apart from that. One kick charged down in the second-half without penalty 5.5.

1. WILL NORRIS

A real mixed bag of positive runs and misplaced passes. Never looked happy defending or attacking though. Substituted second half 5.5.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Didn't perform with his usual panache, but he was first to force a save and his perfect cross should have been converted by Jack Taylor at 2-0. Looked sluggish defensively at times 6.5.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Defended well in the first-half and surprisingly taken off at the start of the second-half, although a harsh caution might have have been part of the reasoning 6.5.

4. FRANKIE KENT

