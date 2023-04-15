Peterborough United's players let their standards slip as they crashed to a damaging defeat at Cambridge United
Peterborough United’s players suffered a big dip in form as they crashed to a 2-0 League One defeat at local rivals Cambridge United.
By Alan Swann
Posh were deservedly beaten 2-0 in a game between two teams in pretty decent form.
Posh were now left requiring favours from other teams later on Saturday afternoon to stay in the League One play-off places.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
