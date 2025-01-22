Peterborough United's players let slip a brilliant chance to end a winless run

Posh should have been out of sight by half time but were only 1-0 up and left themselves susceptible to a comeback and that is exactly what happened.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.
1. Peterborough United player ratings
Gustav Lindgren saw an effort cleared off the line.
2. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
A few handling errors of little consequence but was not forced into any difficult saves before the penalty. Did actually keep the spot kick out but could only push it right back to the taker, although maybe that's being a little harsh? 6.
3. TAYO EDUN
Had a solid game and linked up well with Mothersille on the left but that was until the 90th minute. He's cost his side with a rash challenge he didn't need to make as Demetri Mitchell had just taken a touch to knock the ball out of play. 6.
4. SAM HUGHES
Another very strong performance. Won all the battles he needed to win and looked good in the air. 7.
