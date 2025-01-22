Peterborough United's players let slip a brilliant chance to end a winless run

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Jan 2025, 23:25 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 01:18 GMT
Peterborough United were denied a first win in seven League One matches by a late penalty on Tuesday night (January 21).

Posh should have been out of sight by half time but were only 1-0 up and left themselves susceptible to a comeback and that is exactly what happened.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.

1. Peterborough United player ratings

A few handling errors of little consequence but was not forced into any difficult saves before the penalty. Did actually keep the spot kick out but could only push it right back to the taker, although maybe that's being a little harsh? 6.

2. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

A few handling errors of little consequence but was not forced into any difficult saves before the penalty. Did actually keep the spot kick out but could only push it right back to the taker, although maybe that's being a little harsh? 6. Photo: David Lowndes

Had a solid game and linked up well with Mothersille on the left but that was until the 90th minute. He's cost his side with a rash challenge he didn't need to make as Demetri Mitchell had just taken a touch to knock the ball out of play. 6.

3. TAYO EDUN

Had a solid game and linked up well with Mothersille on the left but that was until the 90th minute. He's cost his side with a rash challenge he didn't need to make as Demetri Mitchell had just taken a touch to knock the ball out of play. 6. Photo: David Lowndes

Another very strong performance. Won all the battles he needed to win and looked good in the air. 7.

4. SAM HUGHES

Another very strong performance. Won all the battles he needed to win and looked good in the air. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

