Defensive errors were compounded by some weak finishing, although there were glimmers of hope as well as plenty of things to be concerned about.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The recalled goalkeeper shot himself, and his team, in the foot with a risky, and unnecessary, pass that gifted Oxford the lead. Two minutes earlier he'd made a terrific flying save, but he won't be remembered for that - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. SAM CURTIS
The 18 year-old hasn't adjusted to the pace of League One so far. Managed to last three-quarters of this game before he was taken off, but he struggled in both parts of the full-back's role. Didn't track his runner for the second goal - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
The left-back's ability on the ball is supposed to be a strength, but that's not been the case in his early appearances. He's not exactly shored his side of the defence up either - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
Looks composed on the ball, but he still gives it away too often. Made a good, late clearance off the goalline, but he's the man under threat when George Nevett is fit - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.