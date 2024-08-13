Cian Hayes in action for Posh against Oxford United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Cian Hayes in action for Posh against Oxford United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United's players have started the season in slapdash fashion

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:53 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 00:39 BST
Peterborough United’s players were sloppy at both ends of the pitch again as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United in a first round Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday.

Defensive errors were compounded by some weak finishing, although there were glimmers of hope as well as plenty of things to be concerned about.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

The recalled goalkeeper shot himself, and his team, in the foot with a risky, and unnecessary, pass that gifted Oxford the lead. Two minutes earlier he'd made a terrific flying save, but he won't be remembered for that - 5.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The recalled goalkeeper shot himself, and his team, in the foot with a risky, and unnecessary, pass that gifted Oxford the lead. Two minutes earlier he'd made a terrific flying save, but he won't be remembered for that - 5.

Photo Sales
The 18 year-old hasn't adjusted to the pace of League One so far. Managed to last three-quarters of this game before he was taken off, but he struggled in both parts of the full-back's role. Didn't track his runner for the second goal - 5.

2. SAM CURTIS

2. SAM CURTIS

The 18 year-old hasn't adjusted to the pace of League One so far. Managed to last three-quarters of this game before he was taken off, but he struggled in both parts of the full-back's role. Didn't track his runner for the second goal - 5.

Photo Sales
The left-back's ability on the ball is supposed to be a strength, but that's not been the case in his early appearances. He's not exactly shored his side of the defence up either - 5.

3. JACK SPARKES

3. JACK SPARKES

The left-back's ability on the ball is supposed to be a strength, but that's not been the case in his early appearances. He's not exactly shored his side of the defence up either - 5.

Photo Sales
Looks composed on the ball, but he still gives it away too often. Made a good, late clearance off the goalline, but he's the man under threat when George Nevett is fit - 5.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Looks composed on the ball, but he still gives it away too often. Made a good, late clearance off the goalline, but he's the man under threat when George Nevett is fit - 5.

Photo Sales
