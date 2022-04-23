Peterborough United's players gave it a good go, but it wasn't enough

There was no lack of heart and fight, but there was very little quality on show, although Forest weren’t a lot better. It finished 1-0 to the visitors with Sam Surridge scoring the only goal just before the break.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. DAI CORNELL
Surprisingly the goalkeeper had very little to apart from one decent save 20 minutes from the end. A bit slow to come off his line at times which irritated his teammates. 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Lost the ball high up the pitch which led to the only goal. Played as a right-back and got in fine attacking positions without delivering a decent cross. GReat commitment as usual though 6.
Photo: David Lowndes
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
A classy performance and showed some defensive grit as well. One dodgy moment when knocked off the ball, but otherwise foot perfect. So cool in possession and one great late tackle to stop dangerman Johnson 8.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Very good from the centre-back. Won many key duels in and around the Posh penalty area. 8.
Photo: Joe Dent