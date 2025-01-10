Peterborough United's players gave a decent account of themselves against Premier League opposition

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Dec 2024, 21:36 BST
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 02:18 BST
Peterborough United’s players didn’t really lay a glove on Everton in their third round FA Cup tie at Goodison Park.

But that’s not to say there weren’t a few impressive performances during a 2-0 defeat as there was further evidence the Posh defending is improving.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.

How to even go about marking him? Some sublime saves, particularly in the second half which prevented a nervy ending but almost gifted Walsall a route back in on the stroke of half time with a terrible pass and gifted a goal with the final kick with another dozy error. Posh won in the end so maybe you have to credit his saves and go with a higher mark. 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Put his body on the line when required, passed the ball well and looked to get forward. 7.

2. HARLEY MILLS

Put his body on the line when required, passed the ball well and looked to get forward. 7. Photo: s

Another solid shift at the back to build on recent performances and got in the right position to win Posh the penalty for the second goal. 7.

3. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Another solid shift at the back to build on recent performances and got in the right position to win Posh the penalty for the second goal. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Looked the less comfortable of the centre-backs and was often caught out of position or beaten too easily. 6.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

Looked the less comfortable of the centre-backs and was often caught out of position or beaten too easily. 6. Photo: Joe Dent

