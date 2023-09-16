News you can trust since 1948
Peter Kioso in action for Posh v Orient. Photo: David Lowndes.Peter Kioso in action for Posh v Orient. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peter Kioso in action for Posh v Orient. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players fell well below the levels required for success at League One level, with three exceptions

Peterborough United’s players delivered an error-strewn display as they were held to a 1-1 League One draw with Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 18:07 BST

Posh struggled to create chances against last season’s League Two champions despite working their way into many promising positions.

There were three players worthy of a ‘good’ rating or better. The rest were no better than average.

RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

The goalkeeper stood up well to some physical pressure at set-pieces. You can also see his frustration when he catches the ball and there's no-one up front to send it to - 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper stood up well to some physical pressure at set-pieces. You can also see his frustration when he catches the ball and there's no-one up front to send it to - 7. Photo: Pete Norton

A real game of two halves. A dynamic first-half when he was the main attacking threat from right back followed by a slipshod second period when he struggled at both ends of the pitch - 6.

2. PETER KIOSO

A real game of two halves. A dynamic first-half when he was the main attacking threat from right back followed by a slipshod second period when he struggled at both ends of the pitch - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

A surprise to see him start at left-back when there is now a natural one in the building. He had a couple of good moments including the corner from which Posh scored. He also teed up Joel Randall for a chance that was spurned, but there were also lots of backwards passes and inaccurate ones - 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

A surprise to see him start at left-back when there is now a natural one in the building. He had a couple of good moments including the corner from which Posh scored. He also teed up Joel Randall for a chance that was spurned, but there were also lots of backwards passes and inaccurate ones - 6. Photo: a

The recalled centre-back was strong and decisive and carried the ball forward with great menace. Claimed an assist on the Posh goal and a deserved man of the match award - 8

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The recalled centre-back was strong and decisive and carried the ball forward with great menace. Claimed an assist on the Posh goal and a deserved man of the match award - 8 Photo: Joe Dent

