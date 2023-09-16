Peterborough United’s players delivered an error-strewn display as they were held to a 1-1 League One draw with Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
Posh struggled to create chances against last season’s League Two champions despite working their way into many promising positions.
There were three players worthy of a ‘good’ rating or better. The rest were no better than average.
RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper stood up well to some physical pressure at set-pieces. You can also see his frustration when he catches the ball and there's no-one up front to send it to - 7. Photo: Pete Norton
2. PETER KIOSO
A real game of two halves. A dynamic first-half when he was the main attacking threat from right back followed by a slipshod second period when he struggled at both ends of the pitch - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
A surprise to see him start at left-back when there is now a natural one in the building. He had a couple of good moments including the corner from which Posh scored. He also teed up Joel Randall for a chance that was spurned, but there were also lots of backwards passes and inaccurate ones - 6. Photo: a
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The recalled centre-back was strong and decisive and carried the ball forward with great menace. Claimed an assist on the Posh goal and a deserved man of the match award - 8 Photo: Joe Dent