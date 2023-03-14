News you can trust since 1948
Frankie Kent and Ephron Mason-Clark celebrate Posh going 2-0 up against Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's players delivered an outstanding attacking performance as they brushed aside Burton Albion

Peterborough United’s delivered an impressive attacking display to thrash Burton Albion 5-2 away from home on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Mar 2023, 23:03 GMT

It was a masterclass in counter-attacking as Posh held firm in the opening stages before putting the League One strugglers to the sword with some excellent football.

Under fire Will Norris even put in a performance that will likely go some way to winning fans back around.

Here are the PT ratings for the players and the manager.

RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor

He made some decent one-on-one stops and coped well with some decent set-pieces, apart from not catching one corner which led to a goal. Kicked well in the main on another difficult surface. 7.

1. WILL NORRIS

He made some decent one-on-one stops and coped well with some decent set-pieces, apart from not catching one corner which led to a goal. Kicked well in the main on another difficult surface. 7.

Occasionally beaten on the outside by passes more than dribbles, but Posh did play in a very adventurous fashion which made it hard for defenders. Played on the front foot impressively in the first half 6.5

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Occasionally beaten on the outside by passes more than dribbles, but Posh did play in a very adventurous fashion which made it hard for defenders. Played on the front foot impressively in the first half 6.5

One moment of carelessness should have cost Posh a first-half goal, but he was largely dependable and picked up a fine assist with a precise cross at the end of a great move. 7.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

One moment of carelessness should have cost Posh a first-half goal, but he was largely dependable and picked up a fine assist with a precise cross at the end of a great move. 7.

Won some towering headers in his own box, but he was troubled by some lively attacking play on the deck. Spirited, but not convincing 6.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Won some towering headers in his own box, but he was troubled by some lively attacking play on the deck. Spirited, but not convincing 6.

League One