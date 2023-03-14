Peterborough United's players delivered an outstanding attacking performance as they brushed aside Burton Albion
Peterborough United’s delivered an impressive attacking display to thrash Burton Albion 5-2 away from home on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Mar 2023, 23:03 GMT
It was a masterclass in counter-attacking as Posh held firm in the opening stages before putting the League One strugglers to the sword with some excellent football.
Under fire Will Norris even put in a performance that will likely go some way to winning fans back around.
Here are the PT ratings for the players and the manager.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
Page 1 of 6