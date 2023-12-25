There was a special day for children in Peterborough that will be spending Christmas away from home this year.

Peterborough United’s players and members of the coaching staff have visited the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital to deliver presents for youngsters who would be spending the festive period away from home.

Captain Peter Kioso was joined by Nicholas Bilokapic as well as Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones as well as youngsters Jake West, Luke Gilbert and Lowin Hercules and assistant manager Kieran Scarff on the wards.

Emily Purbrick from the Posh Foundation was also on hand to help deliver the gifts. The club, in conjunction with the Posh Foundation, purchased the presents from Smyths Toys with the store on Boongate also kindly contributing financially to the visit.

Captain Peter Kioso added: “It is always important for us to come into the hospital at this time of the year and despite what a lot of the kids are going through, they have smiles on their faces and that is such a positive outlook and something that we take away from visits like this. We are in a privileged position.”

Gill Wignall, from the Posh Foundation, said: “For us at the Foundation, visits like this are really important and we were more than happy to help with the purchase of the presents. Emily (Purbrick) kindly wrapped the presents and it was brilliant to be able have one of our scholarship players, Lowin, involved in the delivery.”

Martin Lawrence, Store Manager at Smyths Toys said: “It has been a pleasure to work once again with Peterborough United FC in supporting the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough Hospital. It is never an easy time for children to be in hospital over Christmas but we as a store hope the gifts help to bring some happiness.

Posh Media and Content officer Phil Adlam said: “We have been visiting the Amazon Ward for many years now and it remains one of the most important visits that we do throughout the year. We had a lot of support this year from the Foundation and Smyths Toys and that was very much appreciated by us all.”

