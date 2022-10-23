Ephron Mason-Clark impressed on his full Football League debut. Photo: Joe Dent.

Mason-Clark’s direct and strong running caught the eye as he made his full Football League debut at the Kassam Stadium.

He impressed on the left side of a front three with Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris and assisted both Jack Taylor and Poku for Posh’s two goals in the game. It looked like he had made it a hat-trick of assists in the first half until the linesman’s flag went up to deny Posh a third and Frankie Kent his first of the season.

The 23-year-old had previously come off the bench, for no more than half an hour, in seven League One matches but has now started back-to-back games for the first time since joining Posh in the summer

He credited his performance to encouragement from the team’s backroom staff but also the club’s own defenders, after asking them what they least like to face on the pitch.

He said: “I’m just happy to play well and help the team. I have had to stay patient, I’ve done that before in my career when I was breaking through at Barnet. Not being involved and seeing it from the outside has given me the chance to learn the philosophy of the team and how I can be a part of that, both on and off the pitch.

“Working and speaking to the backroom staff they were encouraging my forward runs. I’ve been speaking to the defenders too and they hate being turned around and running towards their own goal. As soon as half a chance came, I was just trying to run forward.

“For the first goal, luckily I saw Jack Taylor and his run into the box was timed perfectly. For the second, I just thought I’d take a little touch towards Kwame so he didn’t have to break stride and his finish was wicked.”

Mason-Clark’s opportunity came due to the ankle injury that Ricky-Jade Jones picked up against Wycombe last Saturday and he capitalised on his opportunity before being withdrawn with ten minutes to go as Posh switched to a back three to protect the lead.

Despite having to wait for his opportunity, Mason-Clark praised the depth of the squad and the impact of captain Jonson Clarke-Harris on the dressing room.

He added: “I don’t mind whether I play on the left or right. It just depends on who we play and who is available and whatever the manager as his team, I’ll give my all.

“Having the squad depth we have is amazing. There is some really positive competition and it shows how strong the team is.