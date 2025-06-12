Peterborough United's opening Carabao Cup fixture will be slightly later than usual next season

Action from Oxford United v Posh in the Carabao Cup last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United will start their Carabao Cup campaign a little later than usual next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Normally the first round of the EFL Cup competition takes place during the first week of a new season, but it will be slightly different in 2025-26.

The EFL has announced two qualifying matches will be played before the opening round of the competition takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnet and Oldham, both promoted clubs from the National League, will face Accrington Stanley and Newport County, who finished 21st and 22nd respective in the League Two in that additional round.

The ties will be regionalised, with Accrington facing Oldham in the northern fixture and Barnet taking on Newport in the southern.

The change has been introduced due to nine Premier League clubs competing in European competitions next term meaning slightly fewer clubs will be involved in the first and second rounds.

Preliminary round ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing Monday, August 4 and opening round fixtures will take place the following week.

The draw for the first take place at 4.30pm on fixture release day (Thursday, June 26) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports News.

Posh lost 2-0 at Oxford United in the first round last season.