Peterborough United's opening Carabao Cup fixture will be slightly later than usual next season
Normally the first round of the EFL Cup competition takes place during the first week of a new season, but it will be slightly different in 2025-26.
The EFL has announced two qualifying matches will be played before the opening round of the competition takes place.
Barnet and Oldham, both promoted clubs from the National League, will face Accrington Stanley and Newport County, who finished 21st and 22nd respective in the League Two in that additional round.
The ties will be regionalised, with Accrington facing Oldham in the northern fixture and Barnet taking on Newport in the southern.
The change has been introduced due to nine Premier League clubs competing in European competitions next term meaning slightly fewer clubs will be involved in the first and second rounds.
Preliminary round ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing Monday, August 4 and opening round fixtures will take place the following week.
The draw for the first take place at 4.30pm on fixture release day (Thursday, June 26) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports News.
Posh lost 2-0 at Oxford United in the first round last season.
