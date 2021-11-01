Peterborough United’s November programme looks tough and finishes with a potentially huge match

Aleksander Mitrovic celebrates his hat-trick for Fulham against West Brom at the weekend. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Okay we said Posh would beat Bristol City and draw with QPR, Hull and Swansea (0-0, a forecast dashed after 82 seconds), while losing 2-0 at Middlesbrough, but the total points was correct!

Posh have five games in November starting with Huddersfield at home tomorrow (November 2, 7.45pm). Four opponents currently sit in the top nine.

Here are our predictions...

Ben Brereton-Diaz in action for Blackburn at Derby at the weekend. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images).

Home v Huddersfield.

The Terriers have surprised most pundits with their strong start to the season. They are fifth heading into tomorrow’s match at the Weston Homes Stadium after a 1-0 home win over Millwall on Saturday. They scored from a corner and not for the first time this season so that’s a concern.

They haven’t scored in their last three away matches though so there is hope. Anyway it’s Darren Ferguson’s 500th game as Posh manager so it’s written in the stars that another strong performance is on the cards.

Forecast: Posh to win 1-0.

Home v Fulham (November 6)

Posh have struggled more against the good footballing sides this season and they don’t come any better at this level than Fulham. The Cottagers have scored 36 goals (gulp!) in 15 matches this season which is 10 more than any other Championship team and 14 more than Posh. Striker Aleksander Mitrovic has scored 18 goals himself which is more than 11 teams have managed!

Ferguson will doubtless try and stay in the game as he did against Bournemouth, but this game will only go one way unless things really do go Posh’s way.

Forecast: Fulham to win 4-1 (Mitrovic hat-trick).

Away v Stoke (November 20).

Posh will hopefully still be outside the relegation zone heading into the international break which would be handy as they resume with two away matches, the first at the Britannia Stadium.

It’s impossible to back Posh with any conviction on their travel even against a team who have lost form badly, but are still currently ninth.

Forecast: Stoke to win 2-0.

Away v Blackburn (November 24).

It will be probably be a similar story against a Blackburn side currently seventh with Ben Brereton-Diaz making light of the departure of Adam Armstrong to Southampton. The Chilean international has already bagged 12 goals - a total he’d never previously reached in an entire season.

Foreact: Blackburn to win 3-1.

Home v Barnsley (November 27)

A huge game to round off the month and it’s likey Barnsley will have improved on their current state (8 points from 15 games) by then, given the sacking of manager Markus Skopp today. Hopefully any new manager bounce will have worn off as this is a game Posh will need to win and they can and will, maybe.

Forecast: Posh to win 2-1.