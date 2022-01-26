Peterborough United’s new signing has added pace and energy to the forward line and praise for many other Posh players despite disappointing draw at Birmingham City

Callum Morton of Peterborough United in action with Maxime Colin of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Morton was denied a debut goal by a fine save and then won a penalty that looked to have sealed a valuable three points for Posh until the hosts staged a barnstorming late fightback to snatch an undeserved draw.

“What I’m good at is what you saw last night,” Morton said. “I felt this team’s style of play would suit me and I was happy with how I did after getting on. I was never going to be at my sharpest after six weeks out, but I was pleased to win a penalty and I almost scored after a great through ball (from Bali Mumba).

“It was a disappointing result though as we looked so comfortable defensively for 80 minutes. They never really looked like scoring apart from the odd good ball into our penalty area.

Posh celebrate Jack Marriott's goal at Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We will have to focus on seeing games out as we had played so well to get in front. The fans supported us well and deserved to see a win, but we know what’s at stake on Saturday so we will get ready for that.”

Posh manager Darren Ferguson enjoyed Morton’s performance and is pleased to have some extra firepower up top as they approach the final 20 games of the Championship season, 11 of which are at home starting on Saturday against Sheffield United (January 29, 5.30pm). Siriki Dembele could return for that match after missing the trip to Birmingham.

Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the Posh goals. Clarke-Harris converted a penalty won by Morton. Marriott’s goal was created by Kwame Poku who impressed on his first start on the Championship.

Ferguson said: “Callum wants to run. He came on and did it brilliantly. He made a great run diagonally across the defenders to create a scoring opportunity. He could have lifted it, but the keeper saved it with his feet. Then for the penalty, he’s just run at people and made the defender commit the foul.

Frankie Kent of Peterborough United in action against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We knew we needed to strengthen certain areas of the team and you saw tonight why we’ve done it. Callum is going to give us a different energy and he’s got height and is a good finisher.

“Jack Marriott will bring his undoubted quality. Jonno (Clarke-Harris) enjoyed playing with Jack, alongside another striker rather than a 10. We’ve not really had two out and out strikers this season so hopefully that makes a difference.

“You see the quality Jack Marriott gives you and it’s been sorely missed. He is an out and out finisher. He always hits the target and you saw that tonight

“Kwame Poku was excellent. The boy played really really well both on and off the ball. It’s been a really up and down season for him. He’s had injuries, he’s had Covid twice. He’s done really well in the under-23 games and in training and he deserved his chance and he took it.