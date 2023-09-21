News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough United are currently eighth in League One.

Peterborough United's new promotion odds after beating Cheltenham Town and the odds you can get on Derby County, Exeter City, Port Vale, Stevenage, Barnsley, Oxford United and Portsmouth - picture gallery

Posh are now just outside the play-off places on goal difference.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 07:51 BST

The 3-0 midweek won at home to Cheltenham Town ended a poor run of results to get back Posh back on track.

The early play-off places feature some surprise packages with Port Vale, Stevenage and Exeter City all inside the top six.

Here’s how league sponsors SkyBet see the promotion race shaping up.

No odds given.

1. Cheltenham Town

No odds given. Photo: Pete Norton

100/1

2. Fleetwood Town

100/1 Photo: Ashley Allen

66/1

3. Carlisle United

66/1 Photo: Paul Harding

66/1

4. Burton Albion

66/1 Photo: Clive Mason

