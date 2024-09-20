Peterborough United go in search of their first home win of the season tomorrow against Bristol Rovers.Peterborough United go in search of their first home win of the season tomorrow against Bristol Rovers.
Peterborough United go in search of their first home win of the season tomorrow against Bristol Rovers.

Peterborough United's new predicted finishing position after Lincoln City draw, plus final points totals for Bolton Wanderers, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and the rest

Posh picked up a first home point of the season after battling back to claim a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

It leaves Posh with seven points so far after a mixed start to the season and yet to really get going.

Next up is a home game with Bristol Rovers and a good chance to claim a first home win.

Darren Ferguson’s men will still be more than confident of racking up the wins needed to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

But where will they finish? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – thinks League One will finish and how many points Posh will pick up.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

93pts (+22)

1. Birmingham City

93pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+17)

2. Huddersfield Town

88pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

3. Stockport County

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+17)

4. Wycombe Wanderers

81pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

