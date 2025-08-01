Peterborough United's new goalkeeper Vicente Reyes tells fans what they can expect

New Posh loan goalkeeper Vicente Reyes. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

New Peterborough United goalkeeper Vicente Reyes has spoken to fans for the first time.

Reyes (21) has been drafted in on loan from Championship side Norwich City following a foot injury sustained by Alex Bass, which is set to rule him out from six weeks.

Reyes is heading into his third season in English football after joining Norwich from the youth ranks of MLS side Atlanta United in the summer of 2023.

Last season, he appeared 23 times for Cambridge United in all competition between August and December, including in the 6-1 defeat at London Road in November.

He did make his Championship debut in March of the season and played a further three games for the Canaries in May.

In the previous season, he appeared 26 times for Forest Green in League Two from February to April. Both Cambridge and Forest Green were relegated in the season in which Reyes appeared for them.

He is hoping for better things this season, however, and has told fans that they can expect a goalkeeper that is good with his feet.

He said: “I want to play as many games I can and help the club. Just enjoy my football.

“It was great to play some games for Norwich in the Championship at the end of last season. I had a lot of games leading up to it and I felt ready. It was a great experience, something to build on.

“I like to get on the ball. Norwich are a ball playing team. The goalkeeper is not only there to stop shots but to be another outfield player too.

“I am comfortable with the ball and as time goes by, I have become even more comfortable.”

Reyes is expected to start at Cardiff on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off) with Bass injured and Will Blackmore suffering with a mixture of injury and illness after suffering a bad bout of Covid. Nicholas Bilokapic remains at the club but is on the transfer list.