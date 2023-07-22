Peterborough United's new man Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent.

Australian 20-year-old Bilokapic, who joined Posh on Friday on a three-year deal on Friday began his career in Australia with semi-pro side Sydney United 58.

Up until aged 15, however, he was playing outfield and only ended up in goal by chance but little did he know what a meteoric rise that would start.

In an interview in June, he said: “Our youth team didn’t have a keeper. They said do you want to jump in goals and I said yeah, why not!”

Bilokapic’s 6”5 height is likely to have helped his coaches with that decision.

His age and relative experience does, however mean that Posh will head into the new season with two young, inexperienced keepers once again; certainly a change of tact from Ferguson who brought in the experienced Will Norris within just a few days of his return in January.

On that occasion, it was in place of Lucas Bergstrom and Harvey Cartwright, who had just two league appearances between them at the start of the campaign.

At least Posh have upgraded in this area though, Bilokapic and Wil Blackmore have 12 between them!

He is also not in the 26-28 age bracket that Darragh MacAnthony identified for the likely keeper recruit last month so we will have to wait and see if the club’s approach bears more fruit this time with both players being contracted to the club full-time.

Six of Bilokapic’s eight games came in the Championship last season for lowly Huddersfield as injury cover. He joined the club from Sydney United in 2020.

These included four defeats- two 4-0s, a draw and a a victory but no clean sheets.

In fact, he has not kept a clean sheet in his senior career, which includes two FA Cup ties for Huddersfield and two League Two matches on loan at Hartlepool two seasons ago.

He has a stellar youth international career though. He quickly made an impression in his new position and made his debut for Australia U17 in a friendly against England U18 in September 2019.

He was then taken to the U17 World Cup that October but did not play as Australia were knocked out by France in the Round of 16.