The injury time penalty that helped Mansfield knock Posh out of the Carabao Cup. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com..

Posh lost to League Two side Mansfield Town in the last 32 of the EFL Cup competition after dominating most of the game. The Stags lost a last-16 tie to out-of-form League One outfit Port Vale this week to send the Valiants into the quarter-finals, although a home tie against Middlesbrough, the only other non Premier League side left in the competition, is probably not the draw they wanted.

Posh host Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The Ammies are currently 13th in League Two.

“I’m still frustrated by what happened in that cup,” Ferguson admitted. “We could easily have gone on to reach the quarter-finals.

Matt Smith (17) celebrates another Salford goal. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images).

"When you’re a League One team setting out in the FA Cup the first thing you target is the third round and the chance to get a big club.

"We have a home draw to get us under way which is important and we certainly don’t want a replay, but we are playing a good team.

"Salford have good away form. They have a target-man striker in excellent form and we will have no make sure we cut off the supply to him.

"Salford will make that difficult, They are comfortable in different formations and have good rotations. They like to get on the ball.

"Obviously first and foremost we will concentrate on our own performance and I will pick a team I believe can win us the game, while also mindful of how many minutes certain players have played already.

"I can have nine subs on Saturday so a lot of attacking players will be in the squad. I wouldn’t take chances with any player for a league game so there’s no way I will for a cup match.

"I told the players before the Spurs game in the Trophy on Tuesday that momentum is important no matter what the competition and I will deliver the same message before Saturday’s game. We want the run to continue for as long as possible.

"The players should have taken huge confidence and belief from the first hour at Blackpool last weekend. That’s the level I want to see on a regular basis.”

Winger David Ajiboye might be one to miss out against Salford after picking up a knee injury against Spurs. He has improved since then, but he might be sent for a precautionary scan.

On-loan players Jadel Katongo and Zak Sturge have been given permission to play by their parent clubs.

Matt Smith is the Salford striker in form. He has 13 goals in 15 appearances.

