Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at full-time at Burton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Jonson Clarke-Harris stepped off the substitutes’ bench to help Posh grab a late 3-1 League One win at Burton Albion on Saturday. He set up a goal for Josh Knight which put Posh 2-1 up and then bagged his first goal of 2024 in front of the visiting supporters to seal a fourth straight League One victory.

The 29 year-old is likely to leave Posh in the summer as the club have adopted a policy of youth and pace, particularly in attacking areas. Clarke-Harris has only started 14 of 36 League One matches this season, but he’s accepted his fate with good grace and great professionalism.

He turned down the chance to join League One Charlton Athletic in January in order to help Posh to promotion.

"It was my decision not to leave,” Clarke-Harris said. “I know my situation here and I know the model the club are now employing and I know I will have to fight for every minute I play.

"It’s been hard to get close to the team because they’ve been playing some outstanding football and because the other strikers have all been excellent, but I’m happy just to chip in when I can. I will get my head down and I will make sure I am ready and in the right frame for whenever the gaffer decides to use me. If something is working well you shouldn’t change it, but I hope if I get some game time I can score and make a difference.

"It’s been a while since I experienced the feeling that comes with a goal and to score it right in front of the fans who have been class with me ever since I arrived at the club was great.

"It was an open goal that doesn’t matter and well done to Malik Mothersille for laying it on a plate for me with some outstanding play. He probably should have run the ball to the corner to kill some time, but we managed to kill a game off in a different way!

"As a team we have showed we can win in different ways. This was a tough game against physical opponents on a bad pitch. It was made for me I guess and the gaffer made his substitutions at the perfect time. We switched things up and it came off.”

Posh now have two home games against play-off chasing Stevenage on Wednesday (8pm) and long-time League One leaders Portsmouth next Saturday (3pm).