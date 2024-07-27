Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United are progressing nicely through pre-season.

A 2-1 win against League Two side Colchester United behind closed doors on Saturday made it three wins in five days, albeit against relatively modest opposition.

But the Posh management are prioritising minutes in the tank for all players while staying injury free, plus a desire to see patterns of play emerging and goals from set-pieces and they have been generally satisfied with what they've seen.

Posh assistant manager Kieran Scarff was on media duty after a come-from-behind win over Colchester that was secured by two own goals during a dominant first-half display.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against his former club Colchester United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It was very enjoyable to watch us today,” Scarff enthused. “Colchester were very aggressive throughout the game, but we played through the press superbly in the first-half. Our play with the ball was outstanding. There was context to the second-half as they changed their entire team after an hour whereas we had everyone playing for 90 minutes, but overall we were very pleased. The players came through a good test well.

"They scored when their first touch in our penalty area led to a penalty, but we responded quickly with a well-made goal even if did go in off a defender and then from a set-piece. (Coach) Dale Tonge works really hard on set-pieces with individuals and collectively and I am sure it will pay off in the League One season as well.”

Posh used young players Harley Mills, James Dornelly, David Kamara and Benjamin Marcano-McWilliams as well as teenage trialist in today’s game and they all impressed, as other had done on Friday night during a 5-0 friendly win at Stamford.

"Credit to the Academy coaches and the players themselves,” Scarff added. “All the young players who have played in the friendlies have delivered fine performances.”