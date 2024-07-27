Peterborough United's management team are delighted with the team's progress
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 2-1 win against League Two side Colchester United behind closed doors on Saturday made it three wins in five days, albeit against relatively modest opposition.
But the Posh management are prioritising minutes in the tank for all players while staying injury free, plus a desire to see patterns of play emerging and goals from set-pieces and they have been generally satisfied with what they've seen.
Posh assistant manager Kieran Scarff was on media duty after a come-from-behind win over Colchester that was secured by two own goals during a dominant first-half display.
"It was very enjoyable to watch us today,” Scarff enthused. “Colchester were very aggressive throughout the game, but we played through the press superbly in the first-half. Our play with the ball was outstanding. There was context to the second-half as they changed their entire team after an hour whereas we had everyone playing for 90 minutes, but overall we were very pleased. The players came through a good test well.
"They scored when their first touch in our penalty area led to a penalty, but we responded quickly with a well-made goal even if did go in off a defender and then from a set-piece. (Coach) Dale Tonge works really hard on set-pieces with individuals and collectively and I am sure it will pay off in the League One season as well.”
Posh used young players Harley Mills, James Dornelly, David Kamara and Benjamin Marcano-McWilliams as well as teenage trialist in today’s game and they all impressed, as other had done on Friday night during a 5-0 friendly win at Stamford.
"Credit to the Academy coaches and the players themselves,” Scarff added. “All the young players who have played in the friendlies have delivered fine performances.”
Posh finish their pre-season programme at home to Notts County next Saturday (August 3) when two 90-minute matches will be played (1.30pm and 3.30pm kick offs).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.