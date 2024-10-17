Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille has earned a comparison with one the club’s all-time great forwards.

Mothersille, who Posh recruited after he left Chelsea in August, 2023, has been likened to Ivan Toney by another London Road old boy Guy Branston. Branston, who had three spells at Posh, was speaking to the Football League Paper.

Branston said: “I played against Ivan Toney when he was a kid at Northampton and he was a handful to mark even then. Deceptively strong, with arms and legs everywhere and Malik Mothersille is very similar. He’s 6ft 3, 20 years old, and a wide centre-forward. He’s not the cleanest or tidiest of players, but he has amazing agility and ability, and he’s very unpredictable.

"If you’re playing against him, you’d be waiting for him to mis-control, but then he’ll beat you in one touch. Then, when you stand off expecting to be beaten by skill, he’ll mis-control the ball and bundle past you anyway. The kid is a defender’s nightmare.”

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh against Wigan Athletic. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mothersille has scored four goals this season, three of them in League One. He’s been deployed on the left side of a speedy front three in recent games and Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been impressed with his form this season. MacAnthony also highlighted a couple of other young players on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

"Malik is doing everything we wanted Abraham Odoh to do on the left,” MacAnthony said. “And Abraham could still become that player, but Malik looked so good against Rotherham last weekend. When he runs at defenders he looks unstoppable and defenders daren’t touch him in the penalty area. The Rotherham right-back must have hated playing against him. He is also dropping back and helping out defensively.

"We are looking good on both flanks now. I always felt James Dornelly and Kwame Poku would become a strong partnership down the right and it’s starting to look that way. I’ve been impressed with other young players. I was taken aback by David Kamara when he came on against Stevenage in the Trophy. What a prospect he looks. He’s strong, can hold the ball up and he’s quick. He’s been scoring lots of goals in the Under 21s and is an exciting prospect.

"We have a few of those. We have a striker in the Academy who is as quick as Ricky-Jade Jones.”