Peterborough United’s London Road End terrace is under threat again
The future of Peterborough United’s London Road End terrace is again in doubt.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 7:27 am
Posh received a one-year stay of execution for the standing area because of the pandemic, but they won’t be able to use it if they are still in the Championship next season.
Championship rules demand all-seater stadia for its member clubs.
Chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Bolt-on seats are more expensive than we thought so what we do with the terrace is number one on the agenda when the owners meet next month.”
Posh are unlikely to want to spend money on redeveloping a ground they intend to leave soon so they could be forced to close the terrace next season,