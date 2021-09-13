Peterborough United’s London Road End terrace is under threat again

The London Road End terrace.

Posh received a one-year stay of execution for the standing area because of the pandemic, but they won’t be able to use it if they are still in the Championship next season.

Championship rules demand all-seater stadia for its member clubs.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “Bolt-on seats are more expensive than we thought so what we do with the terrace is number one on the agenda when the owners meet next month.”