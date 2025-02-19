Neil Harris. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

League One’s bottom club Cambridge United have turned to two former bosses in a last-ditch attempt to turn their season around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Harris has been named as head coach and Mark Bonner as director of football at the Abbey Stadium. Cambridge are currently eight points from safety with 15 games to play. The club sacked Garry Monk after 11 months in charge earlier this week.

Harris first joined Cambridge as head coach in December 2023, but spent just two months at the club before returning to former side Millwall. He left the Championship club in December shortly after making a disparaging comment towards some Millwall fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonner became Cambridge manager in March 2020 and sealed their promotion to League One the following year. He had formerly worked within the club’s youth set-up.

Bonner signed a long-term deal at the club in September, 2023 but left two months later soon after a 5-0 drubblng at Posh. Bonner was manager of Gillingham for 28 games before his departure from Priestfield in January.

Cambridge host bang in form Stockport County in a League One fixture on Saturday. Posh visit the Abbey Stadium on March 15.